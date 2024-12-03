KUWAIT CITY: On World Diabetes Awareness Day, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) launched a health campaign to raise awareness during the month of November focusing on increasing awareness of diabetes and prostate cancer.

This Health Campaign is a part of NBK’s Staff Wellbeing program that aims to improve employees’ health and lifestyle.

The campaign included several health-focused activities and events at NBK’s headquarters. The building was lit in blue to mark World Diabetes Day and promote awareness of the importance of early detection for prostate cancer. The NBK clinic offered specialized screenings for male employees and host two separate consultations with an endocrinologist specializing in diabetes and a specialist in prostate health.

Yaqoub Al Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager, commented on this occasion: "This initiative is part of a series of awareness campaigns regularly held under NBK’s Employee Wellness Program, which aims to provide comprehensive support and care for our staff”. “NBK takes a holistic approach to employee wellness, going beyond professional development to also prioritize mental and physical health, ultimately contributing to long-term sustainable performance,” He added.

“This awareness campaign reflects NBK’s commitment towards our employees who represent a completely foundational priority at NBK, and is one of our six main sustainability focus areas,” he noted.

In partnership with Al Hajery Pharmacy, a booth was set at NBK Headquarters, where employees can purchase the latest blood glucose monitors or exchange their older models for new ones. This provided employees with convenient access to the latest technology to help them monitor and manage their health.

The campaign also featured a special seminar with Dr. Ibrahim Al Rashdan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, to provide guidance on maintaining heart health and share lifestyle tips for disease prevention.

This campaign reflects NBK’s role as a leader in social responsibility and its dedication to the wellbeing of the Kuwaiti community. NBK strives to highlight its support to its employees as part of this commitment through health and well-being activities and events. NBK remains committed to supporting the health sector through a variety of initiatives, including blood donation drives and ongoing support for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

