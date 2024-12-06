KUWAIT-- Kuwait is a pioneering model in caring for the elderly, whether through residential care in social care homes or through mobile service units that cover all six governorates, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Welfare at the Ministry of Social Affairs Dr. Jassim Al-Kandari said Thursday.

The remarks were made to KUNA, during Al-Kanderi's reception of a delegation from Bahrain's Abdulrahman Kanoo Parents Care Social Club.

The visiting delegation aims to be acquainted on Kuwait's experience in the field of elderly care, which came in coordination between the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Bahrain, represented by Ambassador Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Ministry of Social Affairs, represented by Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila.

Al-Kandari added that the support of the Minister of Social Affairs reflects its deep belief in the importance of this group that contributed with its efforts and giving to building Kuwait, who represent a historical and human depth, saying, "It is our duty to return the favor by providing them with the best services that guarantee them a decent life." He stressed that the ministry is moving steadily towards developing a comprehensive care system for the elderly, in addition to focusing on enhancing the quality of life for this group through integrated health, social and psychological services implemented with high efficiency, indicating the continuous endeavor to work on developing a sector that serves an important group in society.

Al-Kandari also praised the role of the country's ambassador to Bahrain for taking care of this aspect that enhances the exchange of experiences with Gulf countries such as the Kingdom of Bahrain.

