KUWAIT CITY - Preliminary findings from an 18-month study on acute coronary syndromes, conducted across several hospitals in Kuwait and involving around 10,000 patients, have revealed some concerning statistics.

The study found that 30% of heart failure patients are under the age of 45, and 60% of those patients also suffer from diabetes.

Dr. Muhammad Zubaid, a Professor of Cardiology at the College of Medicine, Head of the Cardiology Unit at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, and Board Member of the Kuwait Heart Association, highlighted that the study provided valuable insights into heart failure. He noted that the study found that 1% of women experienced heart failure symptoms after childbirth.

Dr. Zubaid explained that this study is part of the Kuwait Heart Association's broader efforts to improve heart failure treatment. These efforts also include major initiatives like “strong-hf.” He emphasized the critical importance of early detection and proactive management in tackling the rising burden of heart failure.

“Heart failure is becoming an increasingly significant issue, not only in our region but worldwide,” Dr. Zubaid said. “Therefore, it is essential to identify risk factors early and intervene at the right time to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”

Dr. Zubaid further explained that the full results of the study are expected to be published in early 2025. These results will provide actionable data to improve strategies for heart failure patient care, reduce risk factors, enhance lifestyle choices, and address other contributing factors, such as smoking and chronic diseases, that increase the likelihood of developing heart failure.

The preliminary findings were presented at the “Improving the Management of Heart Failure – Focus on STRONG-HF and Early Detection” conference. The event, which brought together 130 top cardiologists, endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists, and diabetologists from Kuwait, the Gulf region, and the UK, focused on the latest advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart failure.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

