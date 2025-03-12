KUWAIT - Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed Tuesday a deal with World Health Organization (WHO), offering USD 2.5 million to support enhanced access to renewable energy sources for healthcare facilities in Yemen.

The project is meant to improve the quality of basic health services for the population, cut the reliance of health facilities on unreliable energy sources, and reduce carbon emissions by providing six hospitals with continuous and reliable renewable energy sources, KFAED said in a press release.

These health facilities will annually serve about 935,000 people directly and about 1.6 million additional indirectly, it added.

The project involves design, supply, installation and maintenance services for solar energy systems, energy storage batteries and ancillary components to supply health facilities with solar energy to operate priority departments, it explained.

The KFAED pointed out that the project implementation period is expected to take about two years.

KFAED Acting Director General Waleed Al-Bahar and WHO Representative to the State of Kuwait Dr. Assad Hafeez signed the grant agreement.

This grant is the tenth contribution of its kind between the two institutions in the field of humanitarian support, as the fund has previously provided about USD 25 million to the WHO since 1994 to finance nine projects.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).