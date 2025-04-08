H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in the country’s capital New Delhi.

During the meeting, which took place at the start of his official visit to India, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He also conveyed to India’s leadership and people the UAE leaders’ wishes for the sustained growth and development of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the UAE leadership and expressed his hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the nation and its people.

The two leaders discussed the deepening strategic partnership between the UAE and India, marked by a shared vision for the future. They underscored the significance of further strengthening ties, building on their long-standing relationship and their common development goals.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s pride in the steady growth of its partnership with India, a relationship grounded in decades of mutual respect, shared interests, and a joint pursuit of progress. He expressed confidence that the next phase of cooperation would bring even greater gains across a range of strategic areas, including investment, trade, tourism, industry, infrastructure, logistics, energy, food security, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and space. He noted that the partnership also covers vital sectors like healthcare, education, defence, and other key areas on both countries’ development agendas.

Sheikh Hamdan acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Indian community to the development of the UAE. In this context, he highlighted the country’s efforts to provide an inclusive environment for all residents. He cited the UAE’s world-class infrastructure, logistics network, and flexible legislative framework, which together create a secure and growth-friendly environment for business and investment.

Praising India’s economic transformation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Sheikh Hamdan looked forward to evolving the bilateral partnership to address global challenges and tap emerging opportunities. The two sides stressed the importance of offering strong incentives for greater investment and launching new joint ventures by leveraging the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed by the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the need to boost mutual investment and encourage closer collaboration between the UAE and Indian private sectors. They discussed the potential for establishing new partnerships that take advantage of economic development in both countries.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international developments, affirming the importance of dialogue as the best means of resolving disputes, safeguarding stability, and pursuing secure and prosperous futures.