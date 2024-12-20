Muscat – In a move to create a sustainable environment and improve public health, Muscat Municipality has introduced ‘Rifq,’ a pioneering service dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of stray animals. This initiative underscores the municipality’s commitment to international best practices in animal welfare, biodiversity preservation, and fostering a compassionate community.

The Rifq Services initiative aims to responsibly manage and rehabilitate stray and loose animals, including cats, dogs, and other species, ensuring their wellbeing while addressing public health concerns.

Key Objectives of Rifq Services

Public Health and Safety – Minimising risks associated with stray animals to protect the community. Sustainability – Adopting humane practices in animal care to promote long-term environmental balance. Biodiversity Support – Implementing programmes to maintain ecological harmony.

The programme also encourages the public to report stray animals, promising swift responses from designated authorities.

Programme Goals

Handling Reports and Complaints – Addressing citizen and resident concerns about stray animals effectively.

– Addressing citizen and resident concerns about stray animals effectively. Reducing Animal Reproduction – Conducting sterilisation campaigns to control populations humanely.

– Conducting sterilisation campaigns to control populations humanely. Disease Prevention – Administering vaccinations and veterinary care to mitigate disease outbreaks.

– Administering vaccinations and veterinary care to mitigate disease outbreaks. Comprehensive Care – Providing holistic care, including medical treatment and rehabilitation for stray animals.

– Providing holistic care, including medical treatment and rehabilitation for stray animals. Public Awareness – Promoting kindness towards animals and encouraging community involvement in welfare initiatives.

Muscat Municipality stated that the Rifq initiative aligns with its core values of kindness, compassion, and environmental responsibility, reflecting a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for humans and animals alike.

The community is invited to participate in this initiative by reporting stray animals and supporting welfare activities, contributing to a cleaner, safer, and more compassionate environment.

