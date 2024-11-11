Muscat – H E Dr Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, has issued Ministerial Decision No 344/2024 to establish a governance framework for elderly day care centres. The new framework is designed to ensure quality care and safety for elderly citizens by standardising the operations and licensing of these facilities across the sultanate.

The decision outlines comprehensive guidelines for setting up and operating day care centres that provide essential social, psychological, cultural and rehabilitative services for the elderly. The framework covers licensing requirements, management standards, staffing qualifications and safety protocols to ensure high standards of care and service delivery.

To be admitted to these centres, elderly individuals must be at least 60 years old, free from infectious diseases and without severe psychological disorders.

All day care centres must obtain a licence from the Ministry of Social Development to operate. The licence applicant must be at least 25 years old, and licences are issued for a three-year period, with the possibility of renewal.

Centres must offer a safe and accessible environment, encourage community involvement and volunteerism, and support elderly individuals in managing health and psychological changes. Sites must be in healthy locations, away from industrial or flood-prone areas, and equipped with accessibility features. Each centre is required to appoint a qualified manager who is an Omani national with a degree in social sciences or a related field.

The ministry will conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance, and access records, camera footage and relevant information. Non-compliance may result in penalties, including fines, temporary suspension or licence revocation. Unauthorised operation of a care centre without a licence may result in a fine of RO2,000, while other violations may incur fines between RO500 to RO1,000.

The decision, issued on November 6, 2024 comes into effect on Monday.

