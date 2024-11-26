Muscat – The Ministry of Health has raised an alarm over critically low blood reserves at the Central Blood Bank, with supplies of several blood types projected to run out in just two days. The situation has been described as urgent, with a pressing need for donations to replenish stocks and support ongoing medical treatments and emergencies.

According to the latest report:

Blood types O+ , A+ , and B+ are at critical levels, with stocks expected to last only two days .

, , and are at critical levels, with stocks expected to last only . Negative blood types, including O- , A- , and B- , are also in short supply, further compounding the urgency.

, , and , are also in short supply, further compounding the urgency. The rare AB- blood type is particularly low, underscoring the importance of donations from individuals with this group.

The Ministry has emphasised that regular donations are essential to ensure the availability of blood for surgeries, trauma cases, and patients with chronic conditions requiring transfusions.

“There are those waiting for your donation today,” the Ministry stated, urging eligible donors to visit the nearest blood donation centres. Each donation can save multiple lives and provide critical support to those in need.

For more information or to locate a donation site, please contact the Central Blood Bank or visit their official website.

Donate now – your generosity could make a life-changing difference.