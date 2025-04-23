Muscat– Oman’s sporting heritage and natural advantages position it to capitalise on the rapidly expanding global sports economy. On April 29, industry leaders will gather at the Civil Aviation Authority Training Centre to explore strategic opportunities in this dynamic sector.

The 70-minute Tejarah Talks, ‘Game On: The Potential of Oman’s Sports Economy,’ session brings together experts who understand both the country’s competitive advantages and emerging trends in the world’s ninth-largest industry, valued at $2.65tn.

Moderated by Jamal al Asmi, Executive Producer, RealityCG, the panelists are Pankaj Khimji, Foreign Trade and International Cooperation Advisor, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP); Joe Rafferty, Events Director, Oman Sail; and Ali al Ajmi, CEO of Sabco Sports.

The discussion will highlight market opportunities, including S and the fast-growing eSports sector, now valued at $6.6bn with over 500mn viewers worldwide. The sustainable sports market, worth $26.2bn and projected to grow at 7.9% CAGR through 2032 offers particular promise as Oman pursues its 2050 Net Zero target.

Key topics will include the unique, year-round sports experiences offered by Oman’s diversity of landscapes and favourable climate for sports tourism and events, developing infrastructure through public-private partnerships and creating career pathways in sports management. And with a median age of approximately 29 and internet penetration exceeding 95%, Oman’s demographics align well with emerging sports sectors like eSports.

The panel will examine successful international models, including Barcelona’s Olympic investments that yielded substantial economic returns and Singapore’s innovative Sports Hub PPP structure. These case studies offer valuable insights for Oman’s strategic sports planning.

Beyond economic potential, the session will address the broader societal impact of sports. Research indicates communities with strong sports infrastructure experience enhanced social outcomes while regular physical activity reduces national healthcare costs significantly.

Organised by Oman Business Forum in association with MoCIIP and supported by MHD, Nortal, Invest Oman Lounge and Oman FM, April’s Tejarah Talks aims to provide actionable insights for investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders interested in developing Oman’s sports sector in alignment with Vision 2040 objectives.

