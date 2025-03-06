Barkaa: Nine local and foreign health sector projects had been localized in the integrated zone in Khazaen Economic City, South Al Batinah Governorate, by the end of 2024. The total investment value of the projects stood at OMR156 million (about $405 million).

Khazaen Economic City explained that the investments cover specialized pharmaceutical industrial projects like the production of human vaccines, the production of medicines and medical supplies and the establishment of facilities for storing and importing medicines and medical equipment.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

