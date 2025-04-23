The UAE ranks among the top emerging global economies in AI readiness, according to a report titled "GCC AI Pulse: Mapping the Region’s Readiness for an AI-Driven Future" by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, based on BCG’s 2024 AI Maturity Matrix, was a focal point at the Dubai AI Assembly during the Dubai AI Week.

As found in BCG’s inaugural AI Maturity Matrix, the UAE has earned the designation of AI Contender alongside 31 economies worldwide, including Saudi Arabia. The maturity matrix identified four economic archetypes based on their AI readiness, ranging from AI Emergents at the low end of the scale, followed by Practitioners, then Contenders, and Pioneers at the high end. Other GCC countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, have ranked in the AI Practitioners’ category.

“The UAE is poised to be a regional leader amongst other global AI Pioneers by capitalizing on its established digital infrastructure and formulating strategic initiatives that support AI integration into its economic visions,” said Dr. Akram Awad, Managing Director and Partner at BCG. "Key indicators collectively illustrate a forward-thinking approach to AI by the UAE and outline clear pathways for improvement. As entities forge ahead, these insights are key in the drive towards AI maturation.”

“Our research findings reveal that advancing private sector engagement and investment, improving R&D outcomes to global innovation levels, and expanding the homegrown AI talent pool, will further solidify the UAE’s position as a global AI leader. These imperatives will accelerate the UAE’s journey towards a clear status as an AI Pioneer, multiplying economic and social benefits at the national level.” said Rami Mourtada, Partner and Director at BCG.

“The UAE stands out as a beacon of advanced leadership and execution in AI — but what makes this moment remarkable is the broader wave of transformation across the GCC,” said Dr. Lars Littig, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

“We’re witnessing a region-wide momentum that, if harnessed collectively, has the potential to position the GCC as one of the most future-ready clusters for AI innovation globally. This includes the growing trend of countries leveraging AI in sector-specific ways—for instance, applying AI to optimize oil production or enhance supply chains—enabling practitioners to deliver real-world impact while advancing their AI maturity."