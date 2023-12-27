BAHRAIN’S real estate sector has entered the digital era following the launch of a centralised online platform that will act as a primary source of information in the kingdom.

‘Aqari’, the National Real Estate Data Bank, was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in the presence of Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) president Shaikh Salman bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Present at the ceremony, at Arcapita Building in Bahrain Bay, were Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chief executive Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, ministers, government officials and dignitaries.

Containing comprehensive and up-to-date information on the real estate sector in Bahrain, ‘Aqari’ will provide all relevant parties with the information necessary to help them make sound decisions.

Shaikh Khalid said ‘Aqari’ is expected to boost the real estate sector in the country.

“The portal embodies the kingdom’s interest in developing systems and adopting modern technologies and artificial intelligence,” he said.

“It is also in line with the goals of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad.

“The first-of-its-kind platform was set up to meet the needs of customers in this sector and provide information with complete transparency and accuracy in a way that improves the success rate of real estate projects and reduces the level of risks in them.”

The website (aqari.rera.gov.bh) contains an interactive map that will showcase details such as the property’s name, number and the year it was built.

It is being operated and updated by the RERA in co-operation with several government agencies such as the Information and eGovernment Authority, the Electricity and Water Authority, Housing and Urban Planning Ministry, among others.

“This has been around four years in the making,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

“For years now, we have wanted a central and reliable national source of real estate information, a one-stop website where people interested in a certain property can find information on it without needing to physically go to the place.

“And now that the project is complete, everything is available to the relevant parties with just a click of a button.”

Shaikh Mohammed said the data bank aims to contribute to Bahrain’s sustainability goals and boost the real estate sector.

“We wanted to create a sustainable real estate sector that can support economic sectors,” he said.

“The site employs artificial intelligence and real estate technology to provide information that will encourage investment.

“This project is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and the fact that it has been completed using local talent makes me proud.”

Overview

Services provided on the website include an overview of transactions in a certain area. Users can look at information of not only major projects, but also that of mosques, hospitals, educational institutions such as schools and universities, hotels and more.

They can filter properties according to the governorate, area name, block number, property type and transfer date.

It also shows development projects in progress that are available for off-plan sales, provides services relating to building permits, zoning and also contains an overview of the rental market in the country.

The portal also provides yearly statistics including the number of sales transactions, the average sale price per square feet, and an overview of the top areas by total sale values.

In 2023, there were around 8,700 sales real estate transactions in Bahrain, with an average sale price per square feet of BD42.600.

The top three areas by total sale values throughout the year were Diyar Al Muharraq with a total value of BD91.7 million, Manama [Al Fateh area] with a value of BD77.2m and Hamala with a value of BD70.3m.

Other areas with high sale values were Malkiya, Hidd, Janabiya and Amwaj Islands.

In order to get access to the services, users will need to register with the website first.

To register, visit the website and click on the ‘Register’ button, fill in the required information and follow the instructions to set up your account.

It is available in both English and Arabic, and is open to everyone regardless of nationality or country of residence.

‘Aqari’ offers both free and subscription-based services. Basic property information is available for free, while detailed reports and analytics will require a subscription.

The system is accessible to real estate professionals, government agencies, researchers and the general public, although access levels may vary depending on user type and data sensitivity.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).