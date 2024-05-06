Bahrain’s Ambassador to Belgium Abdulla Faisal Al Doseri met European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Olof Skoog in Brussels yesterday.

The ambassador highlighted co-operation between Bahrain and the EU across various sectors. He outlined the achievements of Bahrain in human rights and sustainable development, underscoring the significance of enhancing co-ordination, sharing expertise and fostering mutual benefits.Mr Skoog commended the strong relations between the EU and Bahrain, highlighting their collaborative efforts in human rights. He wished Bahrain further success and prosperity.

