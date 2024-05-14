The efforts of Saudi Arabia during its presidency of the previous session of the Arab League Council were praised yesterday.

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary for Political Affairs Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa also welcomed the delegates to Thursday’s Arab Summit to be held in Bahrain when he chaired a meeting of permanent representatives and senior officials of Arab countries ahead of the preparatory meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers yesterday.

Arab League assistant secretary general and head of the secretary general’s office Ambassador Hossam Zaki attended the meeting.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla pointed out that the summit coincided with the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad’s reign.

The under-secretary said that the Bahrain Summit will convene at an exceptional and critical time, given the magnitude of the challenges facing the Arab States.

He reviewed the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and touched on the danger posed by armed militias that have increased the level of terrorism and pose a threat to regional security.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla affirmed that Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty with the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, is exerting utmost efforts to support just Arab causes and is fully committed to fulfilling its obligations and advocating for solidarity.

Ambassador Zaki praised Bahrain for hosting the summit and providing necessary preparations and support to the secretariat general and the delegations.