Collaboration in education, research, and skilled labour exchange programmes between Bahrain and Japan has been advocated by Bahrain Chamber second vice-chairman Mohamed AlKooheji.

Highlighting the growing bilateral relations at the fifth Japan-Arab Economic Forum in Tokyo, he noted Japan’s significant role as Bahrain’s eighth largest import partner, with bilateral trade reaching $820 million in 2023, marking a 23 per cent increase.

During his meeting with Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive director Kazuo Nishitani, Mr AlKooheji stressed the importance of expanding economic and investment ties across various sectors.

The official also emphasised the importance of virtual meetings to boost cooperation between both countries.

He also met Japan-Bahrain Economic Cooperation Association (JBECA) chief executive and JGC Holdings chief executive Masayuki Sato to discuss enhancing commercial and investment co-operation.

Mr AlKooheji invited Japanese economic institutions to capitalise on Bahrain’s strategic location as a gateway to Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries.

The Bahrain Chamber second vice-chairman emphasised the importance of showcasing and marketing existing Japanese partnerships in Bahrain to attract investors, thereby encouraging more Japanese companies to invest in various economic and industrial sectors within the kingdom.