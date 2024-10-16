TOKYO,-- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his British counterpart David Lammy on Wednesday shared the recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 25-minute phone talks, Iwaya expressed his hope to further strengthen the relationship with the UK, an Enhanced Global Strategic Partner, in all areas and at all levels, the ministry said in a statement.

Iwaya and Lammy welcomed the great progress between the two countries being made in meaningful and concrete cooperation to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific, including the Global Combat Air Program and deployment of the UK's Carrier Strike Group to the Indo Pacific planned for 2025.

The Global Combat Air Program is a trilateral project with Italy and aims to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, she added.

The two ministers also shared the view to further promote economic and people-to-people exchanges between the UK and Japan.

In addition, they agreed to continue to work closely together on various issues in the international community, such as the situation in the Middle East, East Asia and Ukraine and the Middle East as well as climate change.

