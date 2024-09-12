His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, in Abu Dhabi. The meeting took place at the residence of the King of Bahrain in the capital.

His Highness and His Majesty discussed the strong and longstanding relations between the UAE and Bahrain, reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthening these bonds to meet the mutual aspirations of both countries and their people.

The meeting also explored the substantial growth in cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, underscoring the importance of enhancing joint efforts to support the development goals of both countries and drive greater prosperity and progress.