Bahrain Chamber met French Ambassador Eric Giraud-Telme yesterday to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Chamber chairman Sameer Nass hailed the “growing relation” between Bahrain and France, noting bilateral trade reached $512.5 million in 2023, a 33 per cent increase. He emphasised the role of chambers of commerce in fostering business relations and exploring new co-operation avenues.

The discussions also highlighted the potential for increased trade between France and the GCC states, leveraging Bahrain’s strategic location, infrastructure and skilled workforce.

The meeting comes ahead of the upcoming ‘Vision Golfe’ business event, designed to connect GCC and French business leaders to explore investment and partnership opportunities.

Also present at the meeting were vice-treasurer Waleed Kanoo, executive committee member Basim Al Saie, board members Yousuf Salahuddin, Abdulwahab Al Hawaj, Yaqoob Al Awadhi and chief executive Atef Al Khaja.

Separately, the Bahrain Chamber also hosted Algerian Minister of Trade and Exports Promotion Tayeb Zitouni. Mr Nass highlighted the importance of strengthening economic ties and investment relations between Bahrain and Algeria.

He called for increased trade exchange and collaboration in areas like food security.

Mr Zitouni echoed the need for deeper economic co-operation and improved trade, particularly in food security.

He emphasised the importance of promoting communication and encouraging mutual investments.

The chamber’s first vice-chairman Khalid Najibi, treasurer Aaref Hejres and Mr Kanoo also attended.

Both meetings underscored Bahrain’s commitment to fostering regional economic partnerships.