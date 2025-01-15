Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik welcomed His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, upon his arrival in Oman on a two-day state visit.

As the Bahraini King’s aircraft entered Omani airspace, it was escorted by a squadron of military jets from the Royal Air Force of Oman, a ceremonial gesture of honour and respect. Upon landing at the Royal Private Airport, His Majesty the Sultan led the welcoming delegation, greeting his esteemed guest warmly.

The two leaders proceeded to the reception hall, passing through a ceremonial Guard of Honour formed by the Royal Guard of Oman. After a brief pause, the motorcade, carrying both monarchs, departed for Al Alam Palace, the iconic royal residence in Muscat, where official discussions and engagements are expected to take place.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted and historic ties between Oman and Bahrain, marking another chapter in their continued collaboration and shared vision for regional prosperity.

