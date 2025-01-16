Muscat: King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, held a meeting at Al Alam Palace guest house in Muscat on Wednesday with members of Oman and Bahrain chambers of commerce and industry (members of the board of directors of Oman-Bahrain Investment Company).

The meeting, held as part of the King’s current state-visit to the Sultanate of Oman, aimed to enhance trade exchange between the two countries.

During the meeting, King Hamad listened to a comprehensive account of Oman-Bahrain Investment Company’s plan. He expressed his satisfaction with the steps made to achieve the company’s goals, which cover measures to boost bilateral investment by generating opportunities for the two countries’ private sector companies.

The meeting touched on the sectors that the OMR10-million company is authorised to enter in line with the two countries’ visions to achieve their common development objectives, notably in the fields of food security and logistics.

The meeting reviewed available opportunities that could be utilized by the private sector to implement investment projects that benefit the peoples of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior (Head of the Mission of Honour), Sayyid Faisal bin Harib Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to Bahrain, Dr. Juma bin Ahmed Al Ka’abi, Ambassador of Bahrain to Oman, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and some officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).