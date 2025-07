KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price dropped USD 2.16 to USD 70.63 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to Monday's USD 72.79 pb according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.



On a global level, Brent Crude decreased 50 cents to USD 68.71 pb as West Texas Intermediate also dropped 46 cents to USD 66.52 pb.

