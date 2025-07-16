Muscat – Salalah is set to host a major agritourism destination with the launch of Janaen Salalah, an integrated tourism complex (ITC) project blending agriculture, hospitality and recreation in a single development.

Led by Omran Group through its subsidiary Agritourism Development Company, the project is located in the Arzat area and aims to position Oman as a regional leader in sustainable agritourism.

Janaen Salalah has been granted ITC status by Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, allowing foreign ownership and expanding its appeal to international investors. Spanning over 5.5mn sqm, the project will feature 250 residential units, a 128-key five-star hotel, processing facilities for coconuts and papayas, and areas dedicated to eco-recreation, education and wellness.

The project received a boost following a field visit on Tuesday by H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The officials reviewed the site’s progress, with the visit marked by ceremonial planting of the first coconut trees – a symbolic step towards realising the project’s agricultural goals.

According to Omran, several key milestones under Phase 1 have been achieved. These include completion of the concept masterplan, feasibility studies confirming the project’s viability and appointment of an experienced agriculture contractor. Initial plantation works have already begun.

