Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kiribati have signed an air transport services agreement, aiming to enhance cooperation and foster bilateral collaboration.

The agreement contributes to advancing the civil aviation sector's strategy to build international partnerships and strengthen global relations, thereby enabling national carriers to expand their operational networks, reported SPA.

Additionally, the agreement aims to establish regulatory frameworks for air transport between the two nations, based on mutual benefit and respect, as well as applicable laws, regulations, and directives.

The Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saleh Al-Jasser, signed the agreement. On behalf of Kiribati, the agreement was signed by Minister for Information, Communications and Transport Alexander Teabo, in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.

The signing took place on the sidelines of High-Level Aviation Week, organized by the Ministry of Transport in Singapore from July 13 to 18.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

