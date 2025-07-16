Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour (MolL), has approved 73 new job titles specific to the hotel and tourism resort sector.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to organise and develop the tourism industry and enhance the readiness of the labour market to accommodate qualified and skilled national talent.

The new titles have been incorporated into the Unified Gulf Manual for Occupational Classification and Description.

They have been categorised according to the officially recognised economic activities within the tourism sector, covering hotels, resorts, hotel facilities, rest houses, chalets, heritage inns, and guesthouses.

The move offers employers and tourism establishments a broader and more precise set of options to define their workforce needs, contributing to improved institutional performance and the development of human resources in this vital sector.

The approved list includes a variety of administrative and technical positions such as: General Manager of Hotel, General Manager of Resort, Resort Manager, Procurement Director, Safety and Security Director, IT Director, Security Director, Finance Director, Events Coordinator, Reservations Supervisor, Airport Services Representative, Guest Relations Clerk, and Audit Supervisor.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism stressed that this step reflects the ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Labour to support development in the tourism sector and create an environment conducive to growth and investment. The initiative is expected to meet the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which identifies tourism as a key pillar of economic diversification.

