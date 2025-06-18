Muscat – Oman has intensified its diplomatic efforts to contain the ongoing escalation in the region and prevent the spread of tensions triggered by repeated Israeli aggression.

These efforts are guided by Oman’s consistent foreign policy approach, which is rooted in constructive dialogue, adherence to international law, and the pursuit of peaceful solutions as the cornerstone of regional security and stability.

Reflecting its strategic vision and credibility as a trusted mediator, Oman participated in the 48th Extraordinary Session of the GCC Ministerial Council, held on Monday.

H E Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, led the sultanate’s delegation at the session, which was convened to address the rapidly evolving regional developments.

In a joint statement issued following the meeting, the GCC condemned the Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, describing them as a clear violation of national sovereignty and international law. The Council called for urgent de-escalation and the resumption of diplomatic negotiations. The statement also commended Oman’s ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue, particularly on the Iranian nuclear file, which remains a critical component of regional stability.

In parallel with the Council’s deliberations, H E Sayyid Badr continued intensive telephone consultations with counterparts from several countries, as well as key international stakeholders. These included discussions with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.

The consultations focused on aligning international positions and strengthening political and legal pressure to immediately halt Israeli attacks. They also explored avenues to revive comprehensive negotiations aimed at restoring regional stability and averting the risks of further military escalation.

