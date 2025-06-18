Iran has requested its GCC neighbours Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to urge US President Donald Trump to influence Israel for an immediate ceasefire, offering flexibility in nuclear negotiations, said media reports citing Iranian sources.

Gulf States are deeply concerned about the escalating conflict and have appealed to Washington to press Israel for a ceasefire and resume nuclear deal talks with Tehran, aiming to prevent further escalation.

Gulf leaders and their top diplomats worked the phones all weekend, speaking to each other, to Tehran, Washington and beyond in an effort to avoid a widening of the conflict as longstanding enemies Israel and Iran intensified their attacks in their biggest ever confrontation.

The US president said on Sunday he is hopeful about his latest efforts to bring “peace”, while Iran reaches out to mediators from Oman and Qatar.

Almost 48 hours after the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Iran, concerted but limited diplomatic efforts appear to be underway to prevent the conflict from spiralling out of control and ultimately bring it to a resolution.

"We will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran" and that the countries “should make a deal and will make a deal," stated the US President.

“Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s ok, the people understand. Make the Middle East great again," Trump said in a post on his social media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as Israel has expanded its onslaught on Iran, Tehran has reached out to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to press President Trump to use his influence on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire with Iran in return for Tehran's flexibility in nuclear negotiations.

Tehran is asking for regional mediators to intervene in relaunching negotiations, multiple Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday, citing Israeli government sources.

Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have all appealed to Washington to press Israel to agree to a ceasefire and to resume talks with Tehran towards a nuclear deal, the Gulf source said.

Iran is willing to be flexible in the nuclear talks if a ceasefire is reached, one of the Iranian sources told Reuters on Monday.

The Gulf States are deeply concerned the conflict will spin out of control, a Gulf source close to government officials told Reuters.

The White House and US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.