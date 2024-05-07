DOHA: The Meteorology Department has issued a cautionary report forecasting thundery rain and strong winds in the region. In its daily weather report, the department outlined that inshore weather on Tuesday would witness scattered clouds, occasionally turning partly cloudy, with the possibility of scattered rain, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms. The warning extends to areas where thundery rain is expected to coincide with strong winds, leading to reduced visibility intermittently.

Offshore, a similar weather pattern is anticipated, with scattered clouds and the chance of scattered rain, possibly thundery, accompanied by strong winds and rough seas at times. The wind direction is expected to vary from southeasterly to southwesterly inshore, and southeasterly to northeasterly offshore, with speeds ranging from 6 to 16 knots and gusts up to 25 knots during thundery rain showers.

Visibility is predicted to be between 4 to 8 kilometers or less during thundery rain spells both inshore and offshore. Sea conditions are forecasted to be moderate to rough, with wave heights ranging from 1 to 4 feet inshore and 2 to 8 feet offshore during thundery rain episodes.

Residents and seafarers are advised to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest weather alerts as they plan their activities amidst the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

