Hot weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will be hot daytime with scattered clouds and a chance of light rain to the north at first, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will see some clouds, the report added.Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places at times.Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 KM, while offshore, it will be 5 - 9 KM.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT, rising to 4 FT at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT, rising to 6 FT at times.