Hot weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will be hot daytime with scattered clouds and a chance of light rain to the north at first, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Offshore, the weather will see some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places at times.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 KM, while offshore, it will be 5 - 9 KM.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT, rising to 4 FT at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT, rising to 6 FT at times.
