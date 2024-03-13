Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) and Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre chief executive Dr Abdulla bin Nasser Al Nuaimi yesterday met Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry board of directors chairman Hamad bin Nasser Al Maskari.

They discussed co-operation and reviewed the kingdom’s experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI) training, education and technology application.The meeting highlighted key programmes, activities and devices used to protect and preserve information and data, as well as prominent AI solutions and how business owners can utilise them.

Dr Al Nuaimi presented the board of directors with a comprehensive overview of the centre’s vision to maximise work efficiency and productivity through the use of AI.He invited the attendees and relevant authorities in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate to visit the kingdom and witness the centre’s advanced AI solutions and pioneering experience.

