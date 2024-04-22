Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in Bahrain will not only expand job opportunities but also elevates salaries, Ahmed Al Hujairy, CEO of ThinkSmart Training and Development Centre, has said.

Speaking at the "Impact of Robotics on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals" event held at the Gulf Hotel and organised by Dr Wassan Awad in collaboration with IEEE SSIT Bahrain Branch and the College of Information Technology at Ahlia University, Al Hujairy underscored the projections outlined in a UN report. This report anticipates a surge in investments dedicated to AI research and studies, expecting the figure to soar to $25.7 billion by 2030.

Such forecasts affirm the global momentum towards technology adoption and investment in AI, signalling a shift in organisational paradigms from viewing generative AI merely as a standalone technology to integrating it as a pivotal component of developmental strategies across various sectors. This integration is poised to unlock additional training and employment prospects for graduates across diverse disciplines.

Pivotal role

Al Hujairy highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in accelerating the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and reshaping various industries, emphasising its pivotal role in addressing global challenges, creating opportunities for students and professionals, and empowering their future careers.

Al Hujairy said: "Artificial intelligence is not merely technological progress; it is a catalyst for positive change. At ThinkSmart, we believe in the imperative to equip the next generation of young leaders with the knowledge and skills to leverage artificial intelligence in achieving sustainable development goals and advancing towards a better future for nations, individuals, and societies."

Artificial Intelligence Academy

Al Hujairy added: "At ThinkSmart, we dedicate our efforts to train and enhance young talents, ensuring they possess the essential skills to thrive in the field of artificial intelligence. We are committed to launching initiatives that bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience, offering practical training and professional certificate programmes. Among these initiatives is the "Artificial Intelligence Academy", aimed at empowering individuals and institutions with AI technologies and tools, fostering skill development in this crucial field. Aligned with our mission to cultivate a highly skilled Bahraini workforce prepared to tackle future challenges, these endeavors represent our steadfast commitment to excellence."

The event examined the latest developments and innovations in robotics and artificial intelligence, shedding light on their profound impact across various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

It delved into the intricate applications of these cutting-edge technologies in building sustainable infrastructure and facilitating access to essential services. With a resolute focus on bolstering sectoral sustainability, increasing productivity, and optimising resource management, the event underscored the pivotal role of these advancements in achieving global sustainable development goals.

