Mindware, a leader in value-added distribution in the Middle East and Africa, has expanded services under MAGIC (Mindware's Aggregation Gateway for Innovation and Collaboration) to include comprehensive AI services.

With a keen understanding of the hurdles such as recognising AI's value and its practical deployment, Mindware's aims to simplify and accelerate customer AI adoption. This strategic expansion will guide partners and customers through their AI journey with Mindware's professional services and expertise.

Mindware manages a comprehensive ecosystem to meet a variety of AI needs tailored to specific industries. The company’s commitment extends across multiple use-case scenarios in diverse verticals including government, smart cities, oil and gas, retail, financial services, and education.

Support structure

The support structure for partners includes critical stages of the AI sales process - from initial discussions (posing pertinent questions and participating in meetings with qualified customers), to vision and concept development, hardware sizing, cost and risk assessment, and the crafting of tailored commercial proposals.

Each step is designed to align closely with customer requirements, ensuring a bespoke solution that perfectly fits their needs. The enhanced services encompass data handling (storage, management, protection, analytics, and recovery) and infrastructure solutions (on-premises, in the cloud, embedded).

Philippe Jarre, President of the Mindware Group, said: “This development not only reinforces our commitment to digital transformation but also positions Mindware as the AI distributor of choice in the industry. By integrating leading-edge technologies from top vendors like Nvidia, and leveraging our deep understanding of AI applications across various industries, we offer unparalleled value.”

Skills and knowledge

“Our expert team is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to guide our partners through every phase of AI deployment, ensuring tailored solutions that drive success,” he continued.

The 'Magic' Hub, originally conceptualised as a holistic support hub, is now better positioned than ever to manage complex deals and address the sophisticated needs of Mindware's partners and their customers, with a specific focus on facilitating seamless digital transformation.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).