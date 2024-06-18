Cairo – Unifonic, the AI platform and Software as a Service (SaaS) provider in the MENA region, has inaugurated a new office in Egypt to endorse its regional expansion journey, according to a press release.

The MENA-focused company has been operating in Egypt since 2008, while its latest office reaffirms Saudi Unifonic’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction by facilitating local support and innovative solutions.

The new facility is located in Cairo Festival City (CFC) and will house more than 40 professionals and demonstrates, poised to promote collaboration and innovation while advancing excellence on the regional and international levels.

CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic, Ahmed Hamdan, said: “The launch of Unifonic’s new office in Egypt is a testament to our long-standing commitment and strategic vision for regional expansion.”

Hamdan added: “This move reinforces our dedication to driving economic development and excellence within Egypt’s dynamic business environment.”

The CEO concluded: “The expansion was motivated by the rising demand for our services as well as the region’s favourable economic landscape. By collaborating closely with our partners, clients, and the local community, we aim to foster mutual growth and enduring success.”

Saudi Arabia’s Unifonic has offices in Dubai, Amman, and Istanbul, as well as the US, the UK, and more.

The company introduces its AI-powered chatbot during Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 to serve users in English, Arabic, and Urdu languages.

