Bahrain’s business need to join government endeavours in developing ethical guidelines and regulations for artificial intelligence (AI), experts have said.

Sharing their insights on the rise of AI, the technology advisory team of Grant Thornton Bahrain noted its emergence as a transformative force in reshaping industries, augmenting human capabilities, shaping industries, solving complex problems, and driving innovation.

The experts said as AI research and development continue to advance profound changes and transformative applications are yet to come.

Virtual assistants, healthcare diagnostics such as radiology and pathology image analysis, fraud detection in the financial industry, autonomous vehicles and supply chain optimisation are practical use cases leveraged for the benefit of society.

However, Nishith Saxena, technology advisory partner at Grant Thornton Bahrain referred to AI as a “double-edged sword, a technology that has the potential to bring about unprecedented benefits, at the same time, poses certain dangers.”

Many benefits of AI are already visible in the form of automation, data-based insights and decision making, as well as the personalisation of user experience.

Mr Saxena further stated that AI could serve as “a crucial ally in addressing environmental challenges, as it helps in predicting natural disasters, optimising energy consumption, and improving resource management, all of which contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Agreeing with the view Grant Thornton Bahrain senior partner Jatin Karia said: “Artificial Intelligence is a remarkable force for good, transforming countless industries and improving various aspects of our lives. However, all revolutionary technologies come with a certain degree of risk as seen in the recent incidents of deep fakes, misinformation, privacy invasion and other forms of cyberattacks.”

Asserting that finding the right balance was key to benefiting from the technology, he explained: “Establishing ethical guidelines and regulations is crucial to ensuring that AI continues to be a force for good while minimising its potential harm.”

Reiterating the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in streamlining processes and strategic decision-making, Grant Thornton Bahrain’s managing partner Jassim Abdulaal said: “As more companies in Bahrain utilise AI, it is increasingly evident that the future of this technology and its implications – positive or negative – hinge on our collective responsibility to regulate it and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Together, we can navigate the duality of AI in a way that benefits society as a whole.”

According to Bahrain.bh, the government has established a comprehensive strategy to harness the power of AI for the benefit of its citizens, businesses, and society as a whole.

The three key principles of the policy are that firstly AI should be human-centred so it helps people and does not replace them; secondly, it should be socially beneficial in making people’s lives better, especially in healthcare, education, and transportation and finally it should be responsible so it is used carefully to avoid problems like bias, discrimination, and security risks.

