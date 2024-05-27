Bahrain's Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre (NAIRDC) in line with the shared objective to foster knowledge exchange and drive cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ICT innovation.

The deal is aimed at enhancing technical knowledge-sharing related to AI, including expanding cooperation, facilitating the exchange of expertise in training, enabling joint research programs, and promoting entrepreneurship to support national economic development.

It also promotes AI research and innovation through the creation of an advanced ecosystem, including labs and access to the latest technologies, said iGA in a statement.

The MoU aims to offer cutting-edge solutions for public and private institutions, with the core objectives of bolstering Bahrain's position as a premier hub for innovation and technological advancement, and driving economic growth and sustainable development, it added.

"It aligns with the government's goal of strengthening public-private sector cooperation, investing in technology to improve government operations and empowering society with innovative, high-quality services," remarked its CEO Mohammed Ali Al Qaed after signing the deal with NAIRDC Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Nasser Al Noaimi in the presence of iGA Innovation and Advanced Technologies Director Latifa Al Abbasi and NAIRDC AI Executive Advisor Dr Jassim Haji.

Al Qaed also highlighted the opportunities the MoU creates for students to explore AI applications in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors, in addition to facilitating joint research, workshops, lectures, and seminars.

This partnership will cultivate a technologically advanced generation, equipping participants with the necessary skills to succeed in the labour market and contribute to societal progress and technological advancement, he added.

Dr Al Noaimi emphasized the agreement’s promotion of knowledge exchange and technological innovation, which is aimed at developing highly skilled internationally accredited professionals.

It seeks to enhance existing competencies and create innovative solutions that contribute to Bahrain's digital transformation, in line with its sustainable development goals, he stated.

Dr. Al Noaimi also highlighted the iGA’s efforts to support promising future where cutting-edge AI technologies and innovations are utilized.

NAIRDC, he stated, shares this visions towards technological advancement through enhanced education.

He underscored the importance of such endeavors, recognizing their role in governmental and institutional progress.

The MoU is in line with the iGA's broader efforts to drive digital transformation, utilize advanced technologies, and foster innovation in the public and private sectors, which are aimed at enhancing the participation of Bahrain’s ICT sector locally, regionally, and globally, he added.

