The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced a strategic initiative to train 60 Bahrainis in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The programme, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), aims to address the needs of an ever-evolving digital economy and equipping the local workforce for high quality jobs, in demand both locally and internationally.

In line with its commitment to preparing the national workforce for transformative shifts in the digital landscape, Tamkeen continues to act as a catalyst for ICT skills development.

Since 2022, Tamkeen has successfully facilitated over 1,500 training opportunities spanning diverse domains such as information technology, software engineering, data science, iOS applications development, 3D animation, game development, and more.

These programmes have yielded successful outcomes, with 65 per cent of graduates going on to be employed, gain promotions, or start their own businesses.

Ali Hasan, executive director of programmes and partnership development at Tamkeen, said: “AI and ML platforms are set to transform the business landscape and it is critical that we keep pace by including them in our human capital support initiatives. Tamkeen’s support for these cutting-edge training programmes reflects our unwavering dedication to preparing Bahraini nationals for the jobs of the future. Not only does this empower them to become highly sought-after talent, but it also positions Bahrain as a hub for technological innovation in the region.”

He said: “We also aim to address the evolving needs of local businesses through these programmes. By nurturing a pool of talent well-versed in these advanced technologies, this initiative ensures that businesses can readily access the expertise they require, helping to fuel innovation and economic growth.”

The programme is set to run for seven weeks and will be delivered by AWS expert trainers.

It will provide the participants with the ability to innovate and justify AI and ML approaches for any given business problem, and to develop growth strategies for organisations.