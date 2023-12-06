Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) will train 60 Bahrainis in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

The programme aims to address the needs of an ever-evolving digital economy and equipping the local workforce for high quality jobs, in demand both locally and internationally.

In line with its commitment to prepare the national workforce for transformative shifts in the digital landscape, Tamkeen continues to act as a catalyst for ICT skills development. Since 2022, Tamkeen has successfully facilitated over 1,500 training opportunities spanning diverse domains such as information technology, software engineering, data science, iOS applications development, 3D animation, game development, and more.

Successful outcomes

These programmes have yielded successful outcomes, with 65% of graduates going on to be employed, gain promotions or start their own businesses.

Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programmes and Partnership Development at Tamkeen, said: "AI and ML platforms are set to transform the business landscape and it is critical that we keep pace by including them in our human capital support initiatives. Tamkeen's support for these cutting-edge training programmes reflects our unwavering dedication to preparing Bahraini nationals for the jobs of the future. Not only does this empower them to become highly sought-after talent, but it also positions Bahrain as a hub for technological innovation in the region."

“We also aim to address the evolving needs of local businesses through these programmes. By nurturing a pool of talent well-versed in these advanced technologies, this initiative ensures that businesses can readily access the expertise they require, helping to fuel innovation and economic growth,” he added.

Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said: "We are excited to be part of this initiative, aimed at equipping Bahraini talent with the latest digital skills, particularly in AI and ML. This aligns with the kingdom's vision of empowering Bahraini youth with technical expertise, and enhancing their employment opportunities and professional growth.”

Invaluable assets

“With Tamkeen's steadfast support, AWS's industry-leading expertise, and the training excellence of the BIBF, we are confident that our trainees will be exceptionally well-prepared to harness the potential of AI and ML, making them invaluable assets in both local and international jobs markets,” he added.

Tamkeen’s support is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and lastly, further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

The programme is set to run for seven weeks and will be delivered by AWS expert trainers. With a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, the programme will provide the participants with the ability to innovate and justify AI and ML approaches for any given business problem, and to develop growth strategies for organisations.

