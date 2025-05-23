Reuters - German defence electronics maker Hensoldt plans to divest its optronic subsidiary in South Africa, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The source said that the firm is in talks with around twenty parties for the transaction to divest the subsidiary, which generates around 15 million euros ($17.02 million) but operates at a loss.

Hensoldt, which produces radar and high precision optics used in aircraft, ships and tanks, declined to comment. The news agency Bloomberg first reported on the plan.

The subsidiary produces, among other things, cameras for helicopters and drones. ($1 = 0.8814 euros)



Reuters