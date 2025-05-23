In an increasingly competitive hiring marketplace, recruitment software cannot stand still. Candidates expect the job search, profile creation and application process to be simple, quick and easy. A fluid and dynamic workplace means critical skills are always in scarce supply, and finding and placing the right candidate is often the difference between success and obsolescence. It is into this space that txtHR, a conversation-driven job application channel, enters the conversation.

Recruitment automation has moved far beyond screening CVs. Today, txtHR, a rule-based chatbot, allows candidates to access employer opportunities 24/7, wherever they are, register (and update) their profile, and apply for jobs – all in a mobile-optimised chatbot interface running in a browser – no need to install an app.

Candidates follow predefined workflows to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance – keeping the process firmly 'on rails'. All user data is captured and retained securely, forming a continually evolving pool of talent. Plugging into existing talent networks ensures recruiters aren’t starting from scratch each time a job opens, enabling faster hiring from a warmer talent pipeline.

And it’s not just scarce skills that txtHR is adept at surfacing – it also shines in hard-to-reach segments like non-desk and blue collar workers, where digital channel access can be either limited or costly. By meeting the candidate where they are in the field, and turning their smart phone into a powerful but simple job application interface, txtHR brings access to jobs to all.

And by automating the processing of large numbers of applicants, it outputs a prioritised shortlist for recruiters to best focus their precious time towards.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).