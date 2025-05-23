Vodacom South Africa has reopened its regional headquarters in Century City, Cape Town, nearly two years after a fire on 9 July 2023 caused extensive damage to the building.

The fire, which Vodacom said was caused by an electrical fault, was not linked to the building’s solar panel installation, which was offline at the tim.

“The reopening of Century City is more than just returning to a building - it’s a testament to resilience, partnership, and purpose. From the swift response of the City of Cape Town’s emergency services to the collaborative effort that rebuilt this space, we’ve seen the power of unity in action.

This facility now stands as a symbol of our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community empowerment. We are proud to continue our journey alongside the City, using technology to connect people, uplift communities, and build a better future for all,” explained Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa.''

The fully refurbished office features:



- A new four-level cascading terrace replacing the original water feature

- A functional atrium and upgraded seating with integrated power points for flexible working

- Refurbished gym facilities with new equipment to enhance employee wellness

- Accessibility features designed for all employees

The building, originally rated five-star by the Green Building Council of South Africa, has been re-registered with the goal of achieving a six-star rating, thanks to sustainable construction materials and processes used during the rebuild.

“While the physical structure suffered significant damage, the spirit of Vodacom, rooted in resilience, innovation, and collaboration, never wavered.

Image supplied

“Rebuilding the offices has not been without its challenges, but we are reminded that in adversity, there is opportunity to reaffirm what we stand for as a company, that damage to walls and wires could never erode our commitment to our customers and that our foundation at Vodacom has always been our people,” said Carol Hall, managing Executive: Vodacom Western Region, at the reopening event, which was attended by the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis and other local officials.

During the reconstruction, staff were accommodated in temporary facilities just a kilometre away, as well as at other Vodacom offices in Bellville and Cape Town’s CBD.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back our Century City workforce, who have been patient while we completed reconstruction and ensured their safety since the event.

The refurbishment has been specially designed to offer them more amenities within a state-of-the-art, sustainably conscious facility.

We also look forward to sharing this space with local communities and businesses, such as SMEs, with opportunities to host interactive sessions at the offices as part of our purpose to empower people through technology,” added Hall.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).