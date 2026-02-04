Muscat – The establishment of a specialised satellite ground station at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) is set to boost Oman’s scientific and environmental monitoring capabilities, giving the sultanate direct, real-time access to critical ocean and climate data for the first time.

The project, launched through a new cooperation agreement between SQU and China’s Second Institute of Oceanography, marks a strategic step in building national space-based infrastructure to support marine research, environmental protection and evidence-based decision-making.

The agreement was signed by SQU’s Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Research Centre and the Chinese institute at a ceremony held under the auspices of H H Dr Fahd al Julanda al Said, Vice-Chancellor of SQU, and attended by Prof Zihua Mao, representing the Chinese side.

Dr Yaseen Ahmed al Mulla, Director of the Remote Sensing and GIS Research Centre and Project Manager of the satellite image receiving ground station, described the facility as a key addition to Oman’s scientific infrastructure.

He said satellite ground stations are no longer simply receiving points for images but integrated scientific hubs that transform space-based data into practical knowledge supporting national planning in areas such as environment, climate and natural resource management.

“In a world increasingly driven by geographic and time-sensitive data, countries that can receive satellite data directly are more independent and faster in responding to natural and economic challenges,” Mulla said.

According to him, the station will allow Omani scientists to access raw satellite data without relying on external servers, enabling real-time analysis, development of accurate local models and production of information tailored to national needs.

He added that a national receiving station also strengthens cybersecurity, reduces dependence on foreign data sources and enhances technological sovereignty. The facility is expected to serve as a training and research platform for students and researchers in remote sensing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence and ecosystem modelling.

In the initial stage, the station will focus on ocean-monitoring satellites, which provide continuous data on sea surface temperature, biological productivity, ocean currents, sediment movement and water quality – parameters vital for fisheries, coastal management and environmental protection.

Mulla added that the project aligns with Vision 2040 priorities related to innovation, the knowledge economy and environmental sustainability. The station will also open avenues for collaboration with international space agencies and Earth observation institutions, strengthening Oman’s role in global environmental research networks.

