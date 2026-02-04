Telecoms operators in Nigeria invested more than $1 billion in 2025 to deploy over 2,850 new sites, boosting nationwide coverage and capacity, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Investment details emerged in the just-released 2025 Network Performance Reports, announced by Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC.

Speaking at an engagement on the reports, Dr. Maida emphasised the regulator’s focus on transparent, data-driven oversight.

“Through our collaboration with Ookla, we are providing independent insights into real-world network performance and the lived experience of Nigerians across cities, rural communities, highways, and emerging 5G zones,” he said.

The Q4 2025 reports highlight steady gains in network quality, including improved median download speeds in urban and rural areas compared to Q3.

The video Quality of Experience gap between urban and rural zones has also narrowed, bolstered by a stronger 4G backbone.

Maida noted ongoing challenges, such as 5G service gaps and upload speed disparities. “We are actively engaging with operators to address these issues, including gaps in mobile service coverage,” he added.

Operators have committed to surpassing their 2025 investment levels in 2026, with infrastructure rollout set to intensify.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with industry stakeholders as we translate these insights into better connectivity, improved service quality, and a more inclusive digital future for all Nigerians,” the EVC concluded.

