Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), in collaboration with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, has successfully ensured a consistent, stable, and secure supply of low-sulfur fuel oil across all its northern and southern stations, reports Al-Seyassah daily.



This accomplishment aligns with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy’s broader efforts for a comprehensive shift towards cleaner energy sources. Abdullah Fahad Al-Ajmi, the official spokesperson for KIPIC, stated that this achievement is the result of collaborative endeavors between KIPIC, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, and the Ministry. The complete transition to low-sulfur fuel oil underscores the ministry’s effective contribution to environmental preservation, reduction of environmental impact, and the enhancement of air quality in Kuwait.



The adoption of low-sulfur fuel oil is a strategic move to diminish sulfur emissions, address air pollution concerns, and support global initiatives against climate change. This transition also reaffirms Kuwait’s commitment to environmentally sustainable practices in its energy sector. Al-Ajmi emphasized that the cooperation between KIPIC and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation not only ensures a reliable supply of low-sulfur fuel oil but also marks a significant milestone in the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy’s pursuit of an environmentally friendly energy framework and national self-sufficiency.



