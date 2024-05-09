Several projects in hydrocarbons and other sectors in Kuwait have been crippled due to the expiry of the Board of the OPEC producer’s top tendering authority, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has not met for more than four months after its expiry and failure by authorities to form a new Board, Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

The paper noted that projects worth more than 5 million dinars ($16.5 million) must be awarded by CAPT.

“Several projects, mainly in the oil and gas sector, have been stalled as CAPT Board has not met for more than four months due to the term expiry of its members,” it said.

“The board normally meets once a week to discuss projects and approve awarding contracts…the expiry of its board and failure to form a new board has negatively affected the oil sector and several vital projects associated with production.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

