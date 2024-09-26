KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah affirmed Wednesday the depth of brotherly relations between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a press statement by the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior, this came during Sheikh Fahad's reception of the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them, as well as recent developments and events happening regionally and internationally.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of the topics discussed, which led to more cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

