Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman delivered a speech on Saturday greeting citizens, residents, pilgrims and all Muslims in the world on Eid Al-Adha.

In the speech, King Salman lauded the smooth and easy return of pilgrimage following exceptional health conditions due to the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of all sectors' staff.



"I thank Allah Almighty for the great success of the Kingdom's efforts in reducing the effects imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life, which enabled pilgrims to perform rituals in a healthy and safe environment," King Salman said.



He expressed his thanks to the workers for serving the Two Holy Mosques by caring for the guests.



"Due to the great success achieved by Saudi Arabia in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, we raised the number of pilgrims for this year's Hajj season to one million from inside and outside the Kingdom, while taking precautionary measures in order to ensure the safety of pilgrims and to take care of their health," he said.



King Salman prayed to Allah to accept their Hajj and wish all Muslims a blessed Eid.



