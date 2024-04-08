Saudi Arabia offers several staycation options for Eid 2024, where travellers can experience the region’s coastal and mountain destinations, which not only provide a place to unwind, but also therapeutic and wellness choices.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea

The Six Senses Southern Dunes, nestled amidst the dunes of Saudi’s Red Sea coast, features a Wadi King or Twin Room, including a terrace with views of the area’s majestic mountain ranges, half board and luxury airport pick-up and drop-off. A promotional offer runs from April 9-14.

Activities include Alsukhour Biking that allow guests to explore the rocky trails on electric bikes. Additionally, the spectacular Southern Dunes Hikes can be tailored to suit guests’ preferences.

Unwind with desert meditation and yoga sessions, and connect with the natural world in the spa. Join a workshop to learn how to make clean skincare products.

Savor curated dining experiences inspired by Saudi’s rich culinary culture. Ingredients used in the restaurants – Al Sarab, Merkaz, Bariya, the bar pool and grill, the gelato pod and the Chef’s table – are grown in the Chef’s Garden or sourced locally, and you can learn to cook healthy recipes at the cooking school.

A scenic 45-minute private car transfer from the Red Sea International Airport, will take guests to this destination.

Saudi’s Red Sea project is inclusive with all its destinations fully committed to accessibility, offering tailored experiences for people with disabilities, including bespoke therapeutic retreats for parents and caregivers.

Ashar Valley of AlUla

Experience Eid in the Ashar Valley with deals from Banyan Tree AlUla which is offering horse-riding or biking, and couples package with complimentary breakfast, a romantic dinner and bath ritual and spa treatments.

Enjoy the serenity of your private villa, dine under starlit skies, rejuvenate in the spa and take a dip in one of the world’s most ‘Instagrammable’ pools. The naturally treated rock pool nestled in the AlUla mountains provides the ultimate secluded setting for a swim.

AlUla is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and living museum with 200,000 years of human history.

Habitas AlUla

Luxury sustainable retreat Habitas AlUla helps you unwind in the otherworldly spa, a secluded heaven that combines the best modern-day techniques and ancestral practices.

Pick local essential oils, herbal teas, and body scrubs from the alchemy bar for your personalised treatments. Relax with sunrise yoga or private fitness sessions, and swim in its vast infinity swimming pool set against a striking backdrop of the desert rocks.

World-class dining Options

AlUla has a world-class dining scene with restaurants including local favourite Somewhere and the legendary Entrecôte Café de Paris, and there is no better time to enjoy it than Eid.

Expected to fall on Eid al Fitr (April 12), the Maraya – the world’s largest mirrored building – is hosting Feykom Tarab: The Miami Show, a full-on theatrical musical performance celebrating the region’s top band and their phenomenal journey over the years.

Riyadh’s Events and Celebrations

Saudi’s bustling capital, home to 8 million people, is a vast and vibrant city with special Eid celebrations planned – including spectacular fireworks and drone shows after morning prayer to mark the start of the festival.

And its super safe, ranking safest among G20 nations, so you can visit with peace of mind.

When in Riyadh, be sure to visit Diriyah, home to 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif. Known as the birthplace of Saudi, Diriyah holds a special place in the country's history.

A trip to Diriyah is not complete without visiting Bujairi Terrace, the ultimate dining spot. At this time of year, it is transformed with beautiful traditional décor and there’s endless cultural events to enjoy.

After adventure-filled days visit Via Riyadh, Saudi’s ultimate luxury destination, for themed private cinema experiences like no other and arguably the world’s best burger at legendary Parisien bistro, Ferdi Restaurant.

Four Seasons in Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower

Another top option is the Four Seasons in Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower – it’s running an offer for a complimentary third night until December 31.

Rising boldly against the Riyadh skyline, the Kingdom Centre tower is the third tallest building in the world with a hole in it at 300-metre-tall. It has a glass Sky bridge that offers visitors unparalleled views of the city below from the 99th floor.

Guests can indulge in a three-course gourmet dinner over an unmatched panorama of Riyadh and a professional photographer will capture every moment before a one-night stay in the Executive Suite. You can also visit the highest mosque in the Saudi, King Abdullah Mosque, on the 77th floor and enjoy luxury shopping and a VIP cinema experience.

Art Hotel in Jeddah

Saudi’s first art hotel, Assila is a tribute to Saudi’s burgeoning art scene, the hotel houses more than 2,000 pieces of original art by Saudi artists, and the deals suit every type of traveller, ranging from kids stay and ‘eat free’ (running until January 2) to free breakfast and late checkout (running until January 2).

Assila is sleek with Middle Eastern accents found throughout from Arabian-patterned carpet to vibrant tapestries, bespoke handwoven rugs and hanging lanterns.

Located in the city’s Fashion District, the hotel is just a short walk away from Al Balad, Jeddah’s UNESCO Heritage-protected old town with buzzing markets (be sure to visit Souq Al Alawi!) and the gorgeous Jeddah waterfront where the Jeddah Open Air Museum is located, and home to one of the world's largest collections of open-air art and sculptures.

On return, guests have a chance to unwind with in-room massages or at the spa and a rooftop pool, offering unparalleled views of the city.

Boutique Hotels in Al Balad

In a new development, three very plush boutique hotels have been just launched in Al Balad (Beit Jokhdar, Beit Al Rayess and Beit Kedwan).

Set in lovingly converted family homes, each has been carefully designed with a team of historians, local artists, carpenters and architects, and they’re filled with locally sourced products.

Enjoy authentic local food at the restaurant, unwind on the rooftop terrace with Saudi coffee at sunrise or stargaze at night, and marvel at bespoke touches – everything from the chocolates in the airport transfer to the scent of incense in the bedroom is personalised.

InterContinental in Al Ahsa

InterContinental in Al Ahsa which promises magical memories over dinner in its gorgeous outdoor Lebanese, Al Bustan Restaurant, and wellness experiences in the Palmarosa Spa offering exclusive L’occitane en Provence treatments and therapies.

Al Ahsa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world’s largest desert oasis, home to 2.5 million palm trees and archaeological sites that are set against the rocky mountains. Al Ahsa’s hot springs known for their healing qualities – water temperatures reach up to 32 degrees Celsius – are a highlight, and the most popular is Ain Najm with its therapeutic warm sulfuric water.

As part of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, the city has an ancient tradition of handicrafts passed on from one generation to the next including pottery and weaving. The Handcraft Castle sells the finest heritage products made by skilled local craftsmen.

Easily accessible, Al Ahsa has its own airport, or you can drive there from Riyadh in around 3.5 hours.

Travel made Easy

Saudi’s eVisa programme now including 63 countries and special administrative regions, and the GCC residents visa and free 96-hour Stopover Visa. UK, US, or Schengen visa holders, as well as residents of the UK, US, or European Union countries, are eligible for the instant eVisa.

Flydubai has announced a new twice-weekly service from Dubai to Red Sea International Airport, starting April 18.

Also, Visit Saudi has a 24/7 tourist hotline (dial 930) for travellers who need help or have questions.

