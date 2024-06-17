JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman congratulated the Saudi citizens, expatriates and Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha.



In a statement on his X platform on Sunday, the King congratulated Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world on the blessed Eid festival. “May God bring Eid back to us and to you with goodness and blessings. We ask God Almighty to accept from the Hajj pilgrims for their devotion and obedience,” he said. The King prayed to God Almighty to perpetuate security and stability for Saudi Arabia and its people, as well as for the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire world.



Meanwhie, King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.



In their messages, the King and the Crown Prince prayed to God to accept the good deeds of all Muslims, and return this happy occasion to the Islamic Ummah with glory and empowerment, and further progress and prosperity.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).