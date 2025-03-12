RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that there will be four-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for the private and non-profit sectors in Saudi Arabia this year. Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



The ministry said that the holiday will start at the end of the working day on Saturday, Ramadan 29, corresponding to March 29, and would continue for four days.



The ministry stressed that employers must adhere to what has been stipulated in paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Labor Law.

