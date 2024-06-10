MADINAH — The Madinah Region Development Authority, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority, has launched the "Here is Your Eid" campaign.



This initiative aims to encourage visitors and families from different regions of the Kingdom to spend their Eid Al-Adha holiday in Madinah, with the support and participation of partners in the private sector.



The campaign offers special services and discounts on commercial offers from airlines, hospitality units, hotels, and car rental services during the Eid holiday.



Additionally, it provides a variety of exceptional tourism and entertainment options, discounts on historical museums, rural farm visits, and tourist bus services.



Through the campaign, the Development Authority aims to enrich the experience of visitors to Madinah and stimulate the tourism sector, thereby supporting the region's developmental and economic activities. This is achieved by developing unique tourism experiences and products in collaboration with public and private sector partners, as well as building a distinctive identity for Madinah as an attractive cultural and tourist destination that enables visitors to explore and learn about its historical, cultural, and civilizational components.



The Authority has established several partnerships with the private sector to offer diverse options for visitors to Madinah through the "Here is Your Eid" campaign.



These include discounts of up to 50% on Haramain High-Speed Railway tickets, over 25% discounts on the "Almosafer" and "Almatar" apps, a discount of up to SR500 with "Gatherin," and partnerships with "Hawl Al-Saudia," "Mabeet Al-Hejaz," and "Wisam Al-Baraa" for organizing tourist trips, "Wajhat Al-Ufuq" for entertainment, "Careem," and "Lumi" for car rentals, and "Rafahiyat Al-Mustaqbal" for organizing tourist trips.



The "Here is Your Eid" campaign is part of the "Ruh Al-Madinah" platform initiatives, launched by Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Emir of Madinah Region and Chairman of the Development Authority, in mid-February.



The platform and its various applications on social media serve as the primary reference for tourism, entertainment activities, and programs. They provide users with multilingual, attractive, and innovative content, making them a trusted digital companion for visitors to Madinah.

