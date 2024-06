RIYADH: The Saudi Supreme Court today confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon signifying the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah.

This sighting, which took place on Thursday, June 6th, marks the end of Dhul Qa’adah, making tomorrow Friday, June 7th, the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Accordingly, the first day of Eid Al-Adha will fall on Sunday, June 16th, which corresponds to the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah.